Coloccini to miss Hull trip following bereavement

The Argentine centre-half has been given permission to return to his homeland following the news.

Newcastle revealed Coloccini's absence on Friday, posting a short statement on their official website.

It read: "Newcastle United captain Fabricio Coloccini will not be involved in Saturday's Barclays Premier League fixture at Hull following a family bereavement.

"The centre-back has been allowed to return home to Argentina to spend time with family rather than make the trip to the KC Stadium."

Coloccini only returned from a knee injury last weekend, making his 17th Premier League appearance of the season in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.