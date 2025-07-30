Newcastle United target flying in for medical TODAY ahead of 'sizeable' transfer fee: report

Newcastle are back in the Champions League this season

Newcastle are expected to announce their second major signing of the summer transfer window before long, after it was revealed one of their targets is scheduled for a medical.

The Magpies are wrestling with the possibility of losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool this summer after the Swedish international forward failed to travel with the rest of Eddie Howe's squad on pre-season tour of the Far East.

Isak is understood to have informed the club's hierarchy he would like to explore a move away from Tyneside.

Newcastle United medical booked

Anthony Elanga has joined from Nottingham Forest

Despite signing Anthony Elanga in a £52 million transfer, which could rise to £55m with add-ons, the Magpies have endured a 'challenging' window so far, according to Howe.

Newcastle failed in their pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo and James Trafford, who joined Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively.

Eddie Howe admits this summer's window has been 'challenging' so far

Nevertheless, Howe's side have licked their wounds and moved quickly to secure an alternative goalkeeper to current incumbent Nick Pope.

Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale is expected to sign at St. James' Park and is reportedly flying in to undergo a medical before joining up with the group in South Korea.

Ramsdale was relegated with the Saints last season but remains highly-regarded in coaching circles and his ability on the ball is likely a factor in Howe's decision to pursue a move and reunite with the former AFC Bournemouth stopper.

The Athletic report Newcastle have agreed to a 'sizeable' loan fee for Ramsdale with the option to buy the goalkeeper next summer.

🆕 Nick Pope & Aaron Ramsdale are very different 'keepers based on 2024-25 data. Where one excels, the other falls short.🎯 Ramsdale's on-ball ability likely a key factor in #NUFC interest. He's shown in more ball-dominant teams he can fulfil Pope's 'sweeper keeper' brief, too. pic.twitter.com/INRnu6uNmfJuly 29, 2025

Newcastle face a K-League XI at the Suwon World Cup Stadium today before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in South Korean capital city Seoul this Sunday.

The Magpies' friendly action continues upon returning to England with LaLiga outfits Espanyol and Atletico Madrid visiting St. James' Park as part of the two-day Sela Cup double-header, prior to Newcastle's season opener the following weekend away to Aston Villa.