Newcastle United's 2025-26 away kit pays homage to one of the city's most famous landmarks, but is there a deeper meaning
The Magpies' latest kit might court controversy again
After the success of Newcastle United's new retro-looking third kit, maybe it was going to be hard to come up with a new twist and a fresh nod to their Saudi-based ownership.
With a striking similarity to their green 2023/24 away kit, the Magpies will no doubt court controversy once more for the strip's likeness to the national flag of their Middle Eastern owners.
The kit takes on a green base colour with trademark Adidas three-stripe trim in white down the sleeves, in addition to a green-and-white collar.
Newcastle's 2025-26 away kit pays tribute to the iconic Tyne Bridge
Officially, the Toon's away kit is designed with the iconic Tyne Bridge in mind, which connects Newcastle and Gateshead on the southern bank of the river that cuts through the heart of the region.
“While Newcastle United and their fans will wear this kit on the road, we wanted to make sure that a part of the city was travelling with them. We took the famous Tyne Bridge arch as inspiration and created the bold pattern to represent the iconic structure across the new shirt," a statement from kit manufacturer Adidas reads.
Skipper Bruno Guimaraes believes the new away kit 'looks great', adding: “Away games are always special because of the incredible support we get from our fans.
"No matter where we go, you can hear the noise and the singing. Seeing our fans proudly wearing their Newcastle shirts – it means so much to us players.
"I love all of our kits for this season. I’m sure our fans will love them too, because they represent who we are and what it means to wear the Newcastle United badge.”
Modelled by men's quartet Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Joelinton and Dan Burn, women's stars Beth Lumsden and Emily Murphy also feature in the release images, which you can see in full detail below.
Newcastle's green away shirt features an arched pattern beneath the club crest, principal sponsor and Adidas logo, appearing to resemble the Tyne Bridge.
Available to buy here from Adidas, the shirt goes on sale from Friday, August 1.
Eddie Howe's side will first wear the green garment whilst on pre-season tour in South Korea.
