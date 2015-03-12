Cologne handed fine, partial stadium closure
Cologne have been handed a €200,000 fine and a series of partial stadium closures following crowd trouble at matches against Borussia Monchengladbach and Duisburg.
Tens of Cologne fans donning white boiler suits emerged from a section of the ground housing away supporters at Monchengladbach last month after Granit Xhaka had netted a stoppage-time winner.
Flares were also hurled onto the playing surface, before the offenders made their way from the pitch as police closed in.
In addition, a number of supporters forced their way into the stadium for a cup clash with Duisburg in October - an incident also taken into account as the German Football Association (DFB) settled on a punishment.
Of the €200,000, €120,000 will be invested in violence prevention measures, while Cologne - who banned the Boyz fan group following the Monchengladbach incident - will have to close sections of their for matches against Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke in April and May.
Cologne have also been ordered to introduce a raft of new safety measures, including halving their allocation for their next trip to Monchengladbach, issuing personalised tickets, and banning large banners from away matches.
