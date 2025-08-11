Crystal Palace's anti-Marinakis chant is latest dig at Nottingham Forest owner as cup winners lose UEFA appeal

Crystal Palace will compete in this season's Europa Conference League instead of the Europa League after losing a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal to governing body UEFA.

Palace have been denied entry to this year's Europa League and will play in Europe's tertiary continental competition after the findings of a CAS review.

The South London club would ordinarily have faced the likes of AS Roma, Lille OSC, Real Betis and FC Porto after winning last season's FA Cup, but an issue has led UEFA to block this due to multi-club ownership rules.

Crystal Palace demoted from Europa League

Crystal Palace were victorious in the season's curtain-raiser (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Palace shareholder John Textor was deemed to have had a controlling stake in Crystal Palace and French club Olympique Lyonnais, with both clubs scheduled to play in the 2025-26 Europa League.

Under UEFA's multi-club ownership legislation, the following is upheld:

Regulations of UEFA Competitions - Article 5: Integrity of the competition/multi-club ownership

No club participating in a UEFA club competition may, either directly or indirectly:

- hold or deal in the securities or shares of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition; be a member of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition;

- be involved in any capacity whatsoever in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition; or

- have any power whatsoever in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition.

According to UEFA's legislation: "If two or more clubs fail to meet the criteria aimed at ensuring the integrity of the competition, only one of them may be admitted to a UEFA club competition, in accordance with the following criteria.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The club which qualifies on sporting merit for the most prestigious UEFA club competition (i.e., in descending order: UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League);

"The club which was ranked highest in its domestic championship;

"The club whose association is ranked highest in the access list."

Former Crystal Palace shareholder John Textor sold his portion of the South London club to Woody Johnson this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Textor sold his stake in Palace following the club's FA Cup triumph, which was ultimately after the March 1 cut-off.

Palace met Liverpool in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on the eve of the new season, where Eagles fans demonstrated against UEFA.

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze with the FA Cup trophy, May 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A flag, depicting the governing body's logo, saw a silhouette of the European continent replaced by the Euro currency symbol, as Palace supporters simultaneously let off flares. Later in the match, which Palace went on to win via a penalty shootout, the South Londoners chanted: "F**k UEFA, F**k UEFA, F**k UEFA, F**k UEFA - and Marinakis."

Disdain for Nottingham Forest's firebrand owner Evangelos Marinakis originates with the Greek businessman's complaint to UEFA about Palace's entry to the Europa League.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis watching his club play Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marinakis' Forest finished seventh in the Premier League table last season, which meant if not for the conflict of interest in Palace's ownership structure earlier this year, Forest would have competed in the Europa Conference League.

The City Ground will now host Europa League matches in 2025-26 after CAS ruled in UEFA's favour, demoting Palace to the Conference League.