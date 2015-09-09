Colombia 1 Peru 1: Farfan converts late penalty

Jefferson Farfan scored an 89th-minute penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw for Peru against Colombia in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Colombia were seemingly on track for their first win since the 2015 Copa America thanks to Carlos Bacca, who scored through the legs of goalkeeper Pedro Gallese eight minutes before half-time.

But just like the Copa America meeting in June, which ended goalless, Peru ensured honours were even thanks to Farfan - fouled inside the area - as the former Schalke forward converted emphatically past David Ospina with a minute of regulation time remaining.

Jose Pekerman named two Colombia debutants in his starting XI, with Frank Fabra and Gustavo Cuellar included alongside James Rodriguez, Ospina, Cristian Zapata and Bacca, in the absence of Juan Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao.

Peru, who lost to United States last week, had a debutant of their own in Ivan Bulos, while Renato Tapia earned just his third cap.

Bacca was a constant threat as he went close in the fourth minute with an audacious effort that hit the side netting, and he was denied by a last-ditch tackle inside the six-yard box nine minutes later.

Peru were not without a couple of half-chances via Andre Carrillo and Bulos, but neither troubled Ospina.

Bacca wasted another opportunity to break the deadlock on the half-hour mark after rounding the goalkeeper as his shot went over the bar, but he finally made the breakthrough seven minutes later.

After springing the offside trap, Bacca placed the ball through Gallese's legs for his eighth international goal.

The Milan striker should have made it 2-0 moments later, having been played in by Rodriguez, but his low effort flashed across goal.

Peru almost drew level approaching half-time, albeit fortuitously after Ospina's save was pushed into Bulos' face and narrowly wide of the post.

Bacca continued where he left off in the second half, forcing Gallese into a double-save in the 55th minute, following Edwin Cardona's long-range strike.

Peru pressed forward in search of an equaliser but never really threatened until Ricardo Gareca's men were awarded a penalty in the 89th minute after Farfan was brought down by Fabra.

And Farfan made no mistake late with the resulting spot-kick as Peru earned back-to-back draws against Colombia.