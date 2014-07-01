Colombia make no special preparations for Brazil

The two South American nations go head to head for a place in the last four on Friday, having come through second-round clashes against Uruguay and Chile respectively.

Valdes insists Colombia will make no alterations to their build-up for a showdown with the hosts.

"Brazil traditionally play possession football, but whenever we face a team we prepare in the same way," he said.

"Brazil is a squad which contains very good players."

Colombia have been one of the form teams of the competition, with James Rodriguez winning a number of admirers for his goalscoring exploits.

Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas says they will not get ahead of themselves and has hailed the efforts of coach Jose Pekerman.

"We've always had the priority to take the tournament step by step," he added. "The key is that he [Pekerman] understands our idiosyncrasies."