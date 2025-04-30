Brazil set for first-ever RED kit at 2026 World Cup

There is quite possibly no football kit more toweringly iconic than that of the Brazil national team.

The Seleção Canarinho are called the Canary Squad for a reason, with their vibrant yellow kits lighting up world football since they made the switch from white in 1954.

And don't worry: that's not going anywhere. But their usual blue away kit could be set for a drastic sartorial departure.

Brazil claimed to be switching away kit to red for 2026 World Cup

Footy Headlines claim that Brazil are set to adopt a red away kit for the 2026 World Cup, with Nike set to slap their Jordan logo on the kit rather than the customary main-brand swoosh.

That would be the second collaboration between Jordan and Brazil national team after a special edition shirt made in 2016, which was mostly black with red shoulders.

Brazil have overwhelmingly worn blue as their away kit for decades (Image credit: Getty Images)

The presence of the Jordan logo is supposedly very important to some people, we guess?

Basketball legend Michael Jordan, for whom the brand is named, is of course famously associated with the colour red after his phenomenal career with the Chicago Bulls (and latterly the Washington Wizards, who played in blue at the time, but nobody talks about that.)

No more details are currently available than that, with the report admitting that not so much as the exact shade of red can yet be confirmed.

Brazil are also said to be on the verge of prising Carlo Ancelotti away from Real Madrid to become their new manager.

Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed success in red before (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dorival Junior was dismissed from the post last year after an underwhelming showing in qualifying and at last summer's Copa America, where Brazil scraped through their group before being eliminated in the quarter-finals by Uruguay.

A 4-1 defeat to current World Cup holders and arch-rivals Argentina proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Dorival.