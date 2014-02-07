Colombia Wrap: Angel keeps Nacional perfect

A 5-1 win at home over Alianza Petrolera saw Atletico Nacional remain top on goal difference, with Juan Pablo Angel scoring a brace for the victors.



A delightful chest-down and flick on from forward Luis Paez put Angel through in the 12th minute, and the striker finished off the chance clinically - with his left-foot strike going in off the post.



Wilder Guisao then powered home a second for Atletico, after Alianza goalkeeper Ricardo Jerez had denied the hosts moments prior.



Sherman Cardenas got in on the action in the third minute after the interval, with his left-foot free-kick unstoppable as it landed in the top-right corner of Alianza's net.



Angel completed his brace when ghosting in on the edge of the area to make it four for Atletico, before Diego Peralta nodded home a fifth from a corner.



Ayron Del Valle scored an acrobatic consolation goal for Alianza five minutes from time, but they were comprehensive losers and sit second-last through three rounds.



Meanwhile, Santa Fe and Boyaca Chico made it nine points from three fixtures with respective 1-0 results.



Santa Fe struck in the 88th minute via Armando Vargas to see off Patriotas Boyaca, while Boyaca Chico's Edwin Movil scored the game's only goal in their win over Millonarios.



Junior and Once Caldas are the only two other unbeaten sides so far, with the former chalking up a 2-0 home win over Itagui.



Once Caldas fought back twice to earn a 2-2 home draw against Medellin.



Envigado are on six points, earning back-to-back wins with a 1-0 win at home over Uniautonoma.



Deportes Tolima picked up their first points of the campaign, beating La Equidad 2-0 on the road.



Deportivo Pasto and Deportivo Cali traded late goals to finish 1-1, while a Jefferson Lerma brace helped Atletico Huila beat rock-bottom and point-less Fortaleza 3-1.