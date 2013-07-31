Colombia Wrap: Santa Fe held in opener

Santa Fe lost the final of the first-half of the Colombian league 2-0 on aggregate to Atletico Nacional earlier this month and failed to hit back from that disappointment at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho on Tuesday.

Petrolera pegged Santa Fe back twice with Michael Jhon Rangel scoring the second equaliser in the 85th minute.

Santa Fe took the lead in the 58th minute after a Petrolera defender handled the ball in the penalty area with Argentine striker Silvio Gonzalez converting from the spot.

Petrolera drew level in the 74th minute when Luis Carabali bundled the ball home following a save from Santa Fe goalkeeper Juan Manuel Leyton but the home side pulled ahead six minutes later thanks to Fernando Cardenas' smart finish.

But the visitors claimed a point with five minutes remaining through Rangel's tap-in after a long-range free-kick cannoned off the post and back into play towards the 22-year-old striker from Petrolera.

Nacional fared better in the opening round of the Clausura season, coming from two goals down with 21 minutes left to defeat Atletico Huila 3-2 and move into second spot on the ladder.

Deportivo Cali lead the Primera A due to a goal difference of plus three after they thumped Once Caldas 3-0, while Itagui are third, following their 2-1 triumph against Cucuta Deportivo.

In other results, Deportivo Pasto won 1-0 over Deportes Quindio, La Equidad drew 1-1 with Millonarios and Junior claimed a 1-0 win away to Envigado.

Boyaca Chico played out a goalless draw with Patriotas Boyaca and Medellin were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Deportes Tolima.