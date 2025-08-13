Manchester United report: 'Breakthrough' agreement reached over next transfer

Manchester United have come to another agreement after a breakthrough in negotiations.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window thus far, addressing the bluntness of their attack last term by adding Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to form a big-money, new-look front three.

But with Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim still looking to add a goalkeeper and another midfielder, there could yet be further movement in the market – especially following the closing of United's latest agreement.

Manchester United reach a breakthrough in negotiations, with another deal to be confirmed

Manchester United recently bought Benjamin Sesko (Image credit: Getty Images)

While United have spent handsomely this summer in a clear statement of intent, the club still want to improve their squad before the September 1 transfer deadline – and they know that it won't be possible without sales.

Only Chelsea and Liverpool have spent more money than the Red Devils, yet both have made significant sales this summer to boost the coffers, with United yet to bring in a fee for an outgoing player.

With Milan interested in bringing a no.9 to the San Siro this summer, the Rossoneri have been said to be interested a loan deal for Rasmus Hojlund for a fee of €35 million in total, with a €30m-32m buyout, and the rest paid as a loan fee.

Manchester United, however, want a total closer to €45m, after spending £67.65m on Hojlund in 2023, making him one of the top 50 most expensive players of all time.

As relayed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano over a month ago on a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hojlund's primary desire was to remain at Old Trafford for another year – but a new report from Gazzetta dello Sport today claims that a turning point has arrived in the Dane's saga.

The Red Devils have held discussions with Hojlund's agency, SEG, to stress that Amorim no longer has room for the 22-year-old, following the arrival of Sesko – with Hojlund now firmly focused on receiving a proposal from Milan of where they see him in their project.

Rasmus Hojlund has underwhelmed for Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

FourFourTwo understands that Inter Milan have shown interest in Hojlund, too, with the Danish international's exit facilitating the squad space for another face, as Amorim wants to keep a smaller squad.

Even though letting the striker leave would only bring in a loan fee for the year, it could seriously help Manchester United financially.

United would be able to get Hojlund's wages off the books for a season, and should Milan – or any other interested team – look to buy Hojlund before the end of the financial year next June, the former Atalanta man will help United with their bid to pass the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Transfermarkt values Hojlund at €35m.