Quiz! Can you name EVERY team Alan Shearer scored against during his club career?

Alan Shearer still holds the record as the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer.

The Geordie whacked in 260 top-flight goals across his 14-year Premier League goalscoring prowess, a feat that is still yet to be broken.

It's just a simple task in FourFourTwo's latest quiz, as we want you to tell us every team Shearer has ever scored against during his club career...

Shearer has scored goals with his left foot, right foot, head, and chest for Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers. You name it, he's probably found the back of the net with it.

But how many opponents of Shearer's can you recall? In total, there are 71 teams to have fallen to his goalscoring feats.

If you're stuck, we're here to help, too. Sign in to Kwizly, and you can receive a hint just by hitting the button.

Leave your scores in the comments and tell us how you got on…

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

