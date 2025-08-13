Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping his side can retain their Premier League crown

Liverpool aren't done quite yet when it comes to summer spending.

Arne Slot's side have already splashed the cash on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong, with a move for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak still not out of the question either.

The Merseysiders have refreshed their squad whilst keeping hold of key players Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk - but another new face may soon be on his way to Anfield.

Liverpool 'agree' deal for superstar defender

Liverpool kick-off their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Ibrahima Konate's future still something of a mystery, there have been hints that FSG are considering a contingency plan should the France international jump ship when his contract expires in 2026.

Konate is liked by those at Real Madrid, and some have already pondered whether Los Blancos are considering yet another free-agent ploy to lure him to Spain next summer.

Ibrahima Konate is likely to partner Virgil van Dijk again this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of new additions away from Konate, Corriere Dello Sport are indicating that Liverpool and Parma are continuing in their talks for centre-back Giovanni Leoni.

Leoni, 18, could still be loaned back to the Serie A outfit to help with his development, with it thought the Reds are set to offer €35m (£30.2m) for the teenager. Transfermarkt value him at €18m (£15.5m).

The Parma man made 17 appearances and scored one goal last season, as he showed his capabilities in the Italian top flight.

It is clear Liverpool are looking to the future with captain Van Dijk now 34. There has also been talk that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi could also be arriving before the end of the summer window.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Parma man Giovanni Leoni (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool are smart to look ahead to the future, especially with Konate's situation uncertain and Van Dijk's age, too.

Loaning Leoni back to Italy could be a smart play, with Guehi's arrival giving himself a chance to provide natural cover or even forge a first-team spot this season.