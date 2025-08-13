Football Manager 26: Major update for imminent FM26 release as game developer breaks silence

FM26 is finally on the horizon after a year's hiatus from the game's annual, updated release.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of budding laptop managers plot routes from non-league to the Champions League on the popular game.

In February, the sizeable community of casual players and FM enthusiasts was left disappointed after Sports Interactive cancelled the release of the 2025 edition of the game, communicating that they were 'focusing on the next release' after a number of delays to the planned launch.

Football Manager 2023 press conference screen (Image credit: Football Manager 2023)

"Sports Interactive regret to inform that, following extensive internal discussion and careful consideration with SEGA, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Football Manager 25 and shift our focus to the next release," an SI statement read.

"For the large numbers of you who pre-ordered FM25, we thank you enormously for your trust and support – we’re very sorry to have let you down."

Sports Interactive's Miles Jacobson (R) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, a teaser trailer for FM26 has been unveiled on Football Manager's social channels, indicating the imminent release of the most up-to-date version of the game.

The trailer features a first look at the new match engine, with what appears to be the most life-like graphics yet.

There is a disclaimer that while actual gameplay footage shared in the promo is real, it is not in fact final, which suggests there are still some tweaks to be made to the end product.

Nevertheless, it is significant news for the wider community of FM players and the Football Manager brand's first official messaging since March.

Football Manager 2024 is the most recent edition of the FM franchise (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

"The wait has been long. The build-up impossible to ignore," Premier League commentator Peter Drury says in the FM26 promotional material.

"So much has changed, but that feeling? It never left," he adds.

Premier League branding features heavily in the FM26 teaser hinting at a closer partnership between the two brands, as well.

As for an official release date, Football Manager 26 is expected to be available later this year.