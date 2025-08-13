Tottenham given green light to sign superstar playmaker: report
Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White and another name is in the frame
Tottenham have stepped up their efforts to try and sign one of the brightest playmakers in the world.
Thomas Frank's side kick off their Premier League campaign against Burnley on Saturday, with progress needed after slumping to a 17th-placed finish last season under Ange Postecoglou.
Captain Son Heung-min has left the club, whilst Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus has joined in a high-profile move, but who could be next through the door in north London?
Tottenham want playmaking superstar in key summer signing
With Champions League football to come, it's set to be a big debut season for Frank at Tottenham, and one that is likely to contain a lot of pressure and optimism.
The Dane has never managed in the competition before, and expectations will be high, especially given that the Lilywhites won the Europa League last term, beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao.
With European football comes the need for a bigger squad, especially given the extra stress it will put on an already-frail Spurs squad, as we saw last season.
According to Fichajes in Spain, Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo has asked to leave the club before the summer window slams shut. That has, naturally, but plenty of Europe's big clubs on high alert.
Tottenham, as well as West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth, are reported to have already shown interest in the Japan playmaker, with his €60m (£51.7m) release clause still active. Initial offers are thought to be in the region of €40m (£34.5m). Transfermarkt value him at €30m (£25.8m)
Milan are also watching Kubo's situation with interest. The 24-year-old – recognised in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world – played 52 times for La Real last season, proving his durability across multiple competitions, scoring seven goals and registering four assists.
In FourFourTwo's view, Kubo's name is one that is constantly linked with the Premier League, but his game will be tested in various different ways in England.
It remains to be seen whether Spurs push ahead with a move, for now, but his future does look bleak at in the Basque Country.
