Manchester United primed to make bid for Brighton hotshot Carlos Baleba: report

Manchester United are preparing an opening bid for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Baleba, 21, is reported to be keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer, as manager Ruben Amorim looks to step up his pursuit of a natural ball-winning midfielder.

The Cameroon international is under contract at the Amex Stadium until 2028, and it is thought the Seagulls are looking for a package in the region of £100m.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have strengthened in attack with three huge summer signings. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have all arrived at the Theatre of Dreams, but there are still questions to be answered regarding Amorim's midfield.

Casemiro is evidently not willing to budge with his high salary proving problematic, and the former Real Madrid man does not have the physical capabilities to play as a no.6 in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system. But Baleba can.

Manchester United man Casemiro is now 33 and has just one year left on his contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils need legs in midfield, and Baleba can do so with his lung-busting midfield work as seen for Brighton. According to Indykaila, Manchester United are preparing an opening bid for Baleba.

The club's credit facility has been 'increased', with Amorim reportedly telling INEOS that Baleba is a must-signing for this summer in a meeting at Carrington on Tuesday.

FourFourTwo understands that Baleba will have to be a record sale for Brighton to consider parting with the star.

The Red Devils are hoping exits for Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund continue to arise before the deadline, to help them with their spending. Garnacho is thought to have agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and Hojlund is wanted by Milan.

Alejandro Garnacho looks to be heading to Chelsea, with a fee still yet to be agreed (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, if Manchester United can get a deal over the line for Baleba before the deadline closes, it would seal a pretty impressive window for Amorim and INEOS.

Jason Wilcox has been key in negotiations behind the scenes, and with Marcus Rashford's salary covered for the 2025/26 season, things are starting to look up.