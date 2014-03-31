Colombia Wrap: Ten games unbeaten for Millonarios

A hat-trick from Dayro Moreno saw Millonarios defeat a hapless Patriotas Boyaca outfit 4-0 at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho.

The win put Juan Manuel Lillo's men level on 27 points alongside league leaders Atletico Nacional but second on goals scored.

Millonarios had won four games on the bounce heading into Saturday's clash and they put themselves on track for yet another win thanks to Mayer Candelo's 19th-minute opener.

The 37-year-old skipper was on hand to convert a goal-mouth scramble before feeding through Moreno for his first goal of the match on 40 minutes.

Moreno sprung the offside trap just past the hour mark to put the game beyond doubt and the striker, on loan from Club Tijuana, completed his hat-trick five minutes from time with a delightful chip inside the penalty area.

Atletico Nacional are still top of the table after salvaging a 2-2 draw at home to Santa Fe, who paid the price in the closing stages.

Santa Fe hit the front on two occasions courtesy of Sergio Herrera and Luis Seijas but Juan Valencia's 83rd-minute strike earned the hosts' a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere in Colombia, Junior moved to within three points of top spot thanks a hard-fought 1-0 win over La Equidad.

Edison Toloza's effort on the stroke of half-time proved to be the difference as Junior made it three wins in the space of seven days.

Deportivo Pasto overcame Once Caldas 3-2 in a see-sawing encounter at the Estadio Departamental Libertad.

Jorge Luis Bernal's side are now six games unbeaten as Once Caldas slumped to their fourth game without a win.

Sebastian Herrera scored a goal three minutes into injury time as Alianza Petrolera prevailed 2-1 at home to lowly Medellin and Envigado edged Itagui 1-0 thanks to Neider Morantes' 33rd-minute strike.

In other results, Deportivo Cali moved four points clear of bottom spot with a 2-0 victory over Uniautonoma, Boyaca Chico accounted for Atletico Huila 1-0, while Deportes Tolima and cellar dwellers Fortaleza shared the spoils after playing out a 1-1 draw.