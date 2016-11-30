Colombian plane crash toll revised to 71

The death toll for the Colombian plane crash involving Brazilian football club Chapecoense has been revised to 71.

Officials lowered the count from 75 for Monday's crash after finding four people did not board the flight.

The flight, carrying members of the first team and a number of journalists, came down in Cerro Gordo, La Union, with only six survivors.

The team were travelling for the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana final clash against Atletico Nacional, which was due to take place in Medellin on Wednesday.

Players and clubs from around the world have sent their tributes, and offered help, since the crash.