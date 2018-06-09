Colombia's Fabra out of World Cup after ACL rupture

Colombia will be without first-choice left-back Frank Fabra at the World Cup after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

The Boca Juniors defender underwent examinations on Saturday after sustaining an injury to his left knee at Colombia's training camp in Italy.

ACL damage was confirmed by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), who are yet to name a replacement for Fabra in their 23-man squad.

"The Colombian team reports with regret that Frank Fabra suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee," an FCF statement read.

"After diagnostic tests of the defender [on Saturday], the medical team confirmed the injury that was expected.

"The entire squad, coaching team and staff received confirmation of the news with great pain."

Colomba drew 0-0 with Egypt in their only warm-up friendly on Friday and begin their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 19, with Group H matches against Poland and Senegal to follow.