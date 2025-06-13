Recommended reading

Why isn't Rosa Kafaji at the Euros this summer?

Rosa Kafaji is not a part of the Sweden squad at the major tournament

Rosa Kafaji of Arsenal arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League final match between Arsenal WFC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Jose Alvalade on May 24, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Rosa Kafaji has struggled for minutes at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Promising Sweden forward Rosa Kafaji will not play a part in this summer's Euros in Switzerland.

Kafaji, who joined Arsenal in 2024, has an ankle injury which has ruled her out of the major tournament.

But she has also struggled for minutes with the Gunners since signing from Hacken.

Rosa Kafaji: Why has she been left out?

Rosa Kafaji holding the Champions League trophy

Rosa Kafaji won the Champions League with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has had to have ankle surgery which she sustained around the time of Arsenal's Champions League semi-final against Lyon.

Kafaji was not involved in squads after this point and it ruled her out of the Champions League final, which Arsenal won 1-0 against Barcelona.

Rosa Kafaji balancing a ball on her head

Rosa Kajaji is a promising star for Sweden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson said after naming his squad: “She’s not being rushed for this championship.

“It’s a foot injury she underwent surgery for—the same one that ruled her out of the Champions League final. It’s extremely unfortunate.

“She’s been with us a lot but has had a tough journey—not just this injury, but a previous one as well.”

The injury is part of the reason Kafaji has failed to break into Arsenal's first team.

Rosa Kafaji dribbling the ball

Rosa Kafaji has failed to break through into Arsenal's first team (Image credit: Getty Images)

The other reasons include competition in the team with the likes of her compatriot Stina Blackstenius - who scored the winner in the Champions League final - and Alessia Russo also vying for game time.

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers said back in March: ‘At the moment with availability in our spots, we have so many good players available.

"So it’s a lot of decisions for us to make around selection and make the right decisions of players on starting and finishing games.

"We believe in Rosa for now and for the future and sometimes young players have to have a little bit of patience."

