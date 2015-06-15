CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Review: St Vincent and the Grenadines advance

A thrilling 4-4 draw against Guyana was enough to send St Vincent and the Grenadines through to the next round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

Tevin Slater scored twice in the second leg at Providence Stadium as St Vincent and the Grenadines triumphed 6-6 via the away goals rule.

St Vincent and the Grenadines twice came from behind in the first-leg 2-2 draw on home soil, but Cornelius Higgins and Co. never trailed in Providence, despite a late rally from Guyana, who netted two goals in the final 14 minutes.

Curacao - led by former Netherlands assistant Patrick Kluivert - also benefited from the away goals rule, after playing out a 1-1 draw at 10-man Cuba.

Cuba and Curacao, who were both scoreless in the opening match, exchanged first-half goals in Ciudad de La Habana.

Curacao's Papito Merencia cancelled out Yenier Marquez's fifth-minute opener, before Cuba goalkeeper Sandy Sanchez was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Belize also progressed to the next round of qualifying.

Injury-time goals from Josh Parker and Aaron Tumwa lifted Antigua and Barbuda to a 4-1 second-leg win and a 5-4 aggregate victory against St Lucia.

Barbados accounted for Aruba 3-0 over two legs following their 1-0 triumph on Sunday.

Belize, meanwhile, defeated Dominican Republic 3-0 for a 5-1 win on aggregate.