Confidence high at Watford for Deeney and Co.

Three straight wins has confidence levels peaking at Vicarage Road, according to Watford captain Troy Deeney.

With fellow relegation candidates AFC Bournemouth coming off back-to-back wins against reigning Premier League champions Chelsea and Manchester United and Leicester City flying high near the top, Watford's 25-point haul from 16 games has perhaps gone understated.

No one at Watford is downplaying the significance of the club's recent form, particularly after Saturday's 1-0 win at Sunderland, following 2-0 and 3-2 wins against Norwich City and Aston Villa respectively.

"I've said before that we are essentially in our own mini-league and we are effectively top of that now," said Deeney.

"It’s hard to keep your feet on the ground because when you’re winning, you think you can go on and win the next game."

Deeney said that with the security of 25 points, Watford could look forward to bigger games without any sense of added pressure.

"The Premier League isn't that easy and if you lose two or three games on the bounce, then it’s a very long month," the Watford captain said.

"So, hopefully, now we’ve got 25 points in the bag, we can take on Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs and have great fun."

The three-game winning streak is the first in Watford's Premier League history, with their latest triumph moving Deeney's side up into seventh in the table.