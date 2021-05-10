Conor McGregor claims he had talks to buy shares in Celtic

Conor McGregor claims he had talks over acquiring Celtic shares from Dermot Desmond.

The mixed martial arts star made the revelation in a question-and-answer session on Twitter.

The Irishman has previously been pictured in a Celtic shirt given to him by Kieran Tierney.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021 See more

Principal shareholder Desmond, who first invested in Celtic in the 1990s, declared in March that his shares were not for sale.