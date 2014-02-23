Conte admits Juve could have conceded penalty

Carlos Tevez's first-half strike gave the hosts the lead in the Derby della Mole on Sunday and although Torino threatened little, there was one scare for Juve with 10 minutes remaining when Omar El Kaddouri went down under Andrea Pirlo's challenge inside the penalty area.

Replays showed there was some contact, but El Kaddouri's theatrical fall may have been enough to persuade the referee to decide in the home side's favour.

"Let's say El Kaddouri was prepared for it, but there was contact too," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'll admit anything could have happened there; a penalty or a booking for simulation.

"Thankfully, the referee made the right decision for us!"

Juve now face a trip to Turkey for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last 32 second leg with Trabzonspor on Thursday, before returning to Italy to face Milan at San Siro on Sunday.

Although nine points clear of Roma at present, Conte expressed concerns that his side's extra games could count against them in the run-in for the title.

"Roma sent us a message last night (Saturday), we replied today and next week we'll play away to Milan," he said.

"What worries me is that we won't get back from Turkey until Friday morning at 7am and then play on Sunday evening, so we'll barely get any rest.

"They (Roma) don't have any European commitments, aren't getting anything wrong and in many ways remind me of my first year at Juventus.

"If you ask me if I'm more relaxed last season or this, I'll be honest and say last year. Are they more dangerous than Napoli last year? Yes. Definitely."