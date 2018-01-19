Conte admits Pedro dived

Antonio Conte has conceded Pedro's booking for simulation against Norwich City on Wednesday was deserved but repeated his claim that VAR needs to be implemented correctly in England.

Former Barcelona winger Pedro was shown a yellow card for going to ground despite there being no contact with Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the FA Cup third round replay at Stamford Bridge which the hosts eventually won on a penalty shoot-out.

The Spaniard was later sent-off, as was striker Alvaro Morata, whose first caution was also for alleged simulation. A third player, Willian, was another booked for diving.

Conte insisted both Morata and Willian were harshly treated but showed no such support for Pedro.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, Conte told reporters: "I must be honest, I watched the three situations against Norwich and I think Willian's situation was very clear - it was a big mistake.

"Then Morata, I think there is a foul. There is a foul. Then you can decide whether you concede a penalty or not, but there is contact. Not a dive.

"For Pedro, we must be honest and accept Pedro dived."

Conte: 'We have a fantastic motivation, which is to finish the league in the top four. It won't be easy, I must be clear. It will be a big fight with five other teams for only four places.'January 19, 2018

Conte said he would not be discussing the incident with Pedro, however, adding: "The player is clever, he's intelligent to understand when you make a mistake. In this case, Pedro understood this mistake."

Italian Conte criticised VAR following the midweek clash and reiterated the system that is currently being trialled needs to be utilised better before it is rolled out in the Premier League.

"I like this new system, especially if this new system can help reduce a referee's mistakes," he said.

"If you are able to use this new system in the right way, that can happen. You can have games without big mistakes, big referee's mistakes. It's a good opportunity. But, at the same time, they have to improve a lot to use this new system. The way they're using it now, it's not correct.

"They have to look at the other countries who have been using the system for a long time. Italy have been using it since the start of the season and the level of using the system is very good. In Italy, a lot of people are very happy to have this new system."