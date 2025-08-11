Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll - who FourFourTwo ranked as the no.2 goalkeeper in the world, one place above Hampton earlier this year - has hit back after England stopper Hannah Hampton revealed she threw her opponent’s ‘cheat sheet’ bottle into the crowd during the European Championship final last month.

Sarina Wiegman’s side successfully defended their European crown following a dramatic shootout victory over world champions Spain in Switzerland, with Hampton saving efforts from Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati.

Hampton’s heroics opened the door for Chloe Kelly to score the decisive spot kick, with the Chelsea stopper going on to be named the player of the match.

Hampton’s ‘cheat sheet’ claim contested

Hannah Hampton of England talks with teammate Mary Earps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone who has ever watched a penalty shootout will know that even the most minor advantage can pay dividends and Hampton last week went on talkSPORT and divulged one of her tactics to get an edge over her opposite number Cata Coll.

“The Spanish keeper had [her penalty takers research] on her bottle,” the 24-year-old said. “So I thought when she was going in goal I’ll just pick it up and throw it into the English fans so she can’t have it.

Hannah Hampton of Chelsea celebrates (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“I never put it on a bottle because anyone can do that, so that is why I put it on my arm, and the TV caught that. It wasn’t hard – when she has gone in the goal it [the bottle] is on its own, isn’t it? It is in a towel, you just pick it up.

“Mine is blank, but it has the same sponsors and stuff so I just put mine in there, chucked her one into the fans and she had an empty bottle. She was looking for where it is. She was walking back and I was walking the other way. She was so confused. I was trying so hard not to burst out laughing [because] I was like: ‘Oh, I don’t know where it has gone’ … but you have got to do something haven’t you?”

However, Coll has now hit back at that claim on social media, disputing it.

“Okay, okay, calm down, calm down. At least if it were true…”, Coll posted on X.

The Lionesses - plus Burna Boy - celebrating their Euro 2025 victory on the Mall (Image credit: Adam Davy - Pool/Getty Images)

Hampton had also said that England had put in significant time studying Spain’s penalty record before the final, with her goalkeeping group watching 46 penalties taken by Alexia Putellas in order to dig out any clues.

After England and Spain met in their last two major tournament finals, this latest incident will ensure that the rivalry remains spicy as the two nations gear up for the path to the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in Brazil.