Conte does not bear Aguero grudge

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is adamant he does not bear a grudge against Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City striker sparked a mass brawl with a nasty challenge on David Luiz when both sides last met in December 2016.

Luiz recently claimed that his knee is still causing him trouble following Aguero's tackle, but Conte is keen to move on as the sides prepare to lock horns again on Wednesday.

"I have a lot of respect for Aguero," said the Chelsea manager, whose side were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace at the weekend.

"What has happened in the past is not important."

Chelsea recorded a hard-fought 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium and Conte expects another tight encounter at Stamford Bridge.

"We have to be cautious going forward because Manchester City are very dangerous on the counterattack," he added.

"Both teams will try to win the game. It will not be easy because City are a very good team.

"We have not had many days to prepare for the game, but the same goes for Manchester City. These teams have a clear identity.

"It is normal that teams competing in European competitions have stronger squads. But we have many good young players."

Chelsea saw their lead at the top cut to seven points over the weekend, while City's 2-2 draw at Arsenal left them fourth.