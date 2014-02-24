Conte: Juve's 'duty' to help Pogba reach potential

The France international was one of the standout performers as Juve moved closer to a third successive Serie A title in the 1-0 win over near neighbours Torino at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday, with Carlos Tevez grabbing the only goal of the game.

Pogba reportedly has a growing list of suitors following a series of fine performances this campaign, with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in his services.

And Conte praised the 20-year-old's showing in the Torino victory, while stating his belief that Pogba can become a "great champion".

"After tonight's game I am very pleased with Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba's performances," he said.

"Pogba was definitely more solid in midfield, he fought for every inch defensively and I think this was a very important game for him tonight. He's got great potential and could be a great player both offensively and defensively for Juventus.

"That is me saying this, remember I used to be up and down the field myself in my playing days. Paul can fulfil his potential and become a great champion.

"It's our duty to make him grow in the right way in order to understand the game and adapt to different situations."