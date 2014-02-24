Conte: Juve's 'duty' to help Pogba reach potential
Juventus manager Antonio Conte says it is his "duty" to ensure midfield maestro Paul Pogba maximises his potential.
The France international was one of the standout performers as Juve moved closer to a third successive Serie A title in the 1-0 win over near neighbours Torino at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday, with Carlos Tevez grabbing the only goal of the game.
Pogba reportedly has a growing list of suitors following a series of fine performances this campaign, with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in his services.
And Conte praised the 20-year-old's showing in the Torino victory, while stating his belief that Pogba can become a "great champion".
"After tonight's game I am very pleased with Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba's performances," he said.
"Pogba was definitely more solid in midfield, he fought for every inch defensively and I think this was a very important game for him tonight. He's got great potential and could be a great player both offensively and defensively for Juventus.
"That is me saying this, remember I used to be up and down the field myself in my playing days. Paul can fulfil his potential and become a great champion.
"It's our duty to make him grow in the right way in order to understand the game and adapt to different situations."
