Contract talks not a priority for Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists there is no rush to enter contract talks with Bayern Munich despite his current deal with the Bundesliga champions coming to an end at the conclusion of the season.

Guardiola has lifted five trophies since arriving at the Allianz Arena in 2013 and his side look on course to clinch the league title again in 2015-16 having already built up a seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top.

The Spaniard's name has been linked with a host of jobs once his time with Bayern comes to a close – with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea both reported to be interested.

But Guardiola says he is committed to Bayern and there is ample time for him to discuss a new deal with the club.

"I like my job," he said. "I am here to help the club and the players. That's my job.

"Everything else is not important.

"We are in October at the moment, so there is still plenty of time [to discuss contracts]."