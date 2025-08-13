Manchester City have reached agreement with Gianluigi Donnarumma: report'

Manchester City have reached an agreement with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma, 26, has been told he has no future with French giants, despite helping them to win the Champions League under Luis Enrique last season.

Despite being under contract until 2026, PSG want to cash in on the Italy international whilst they can, and a fee has now been agreed with Pep Guardiola's side, according to reports.

Gianluigi Donnarumma heading to the Premier League with Manchester City move IMMINENT

Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly on his way to the Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a rather strange for the former AC Milan man – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now – who has been cast aside by the Ligue 1 giants. Back and forth contract negotations failed to bring any sort of progress, with it now appearing as if Donnarumma will play in the Premier League this season.

Having released a statement himself on Tuesday evening, the PSG shot-stopper confirmed himself that his career in Paris is over. “To the special Paris fans, From the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain," he began.

Gianluigi Donnarumma joined PSG from Milan in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.

“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done. If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it.

“I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights, and of you, who made me feel at home. To my teammates – my second family – thank you for every battle, every laugh, every moment we shared. You will always be my brothers. Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour.”

According to L’Equipe, Donnarumma is set to sign with Manchester City, with the Cityzens having already reached an agreement with the Italian national team captain, with just a fee to be decided with Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already signed James Trafford this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loose ends are beginning to be tied up, with City deciding how best to avoid paying a hefty fee, given Donnarumma's contract is up at the Parc des Princes next season.

Manchester United were also touted as an interested party, but talks of a move to Old Trafford have gone quiet. PSG are asking for around €50m (£43.1m) and Transfermarkt value the 26-year-old at €40m.

In FourFourTwo's view, bringing in a goalkeeper of Donnarumma's quality can also stand City's hopes of winning the Premier League in good stead this season.

It does, perhaps, raise questions about why James Trafford has been signed, given that the young England U21 international has only recently rejoined the club from Burnley.