Copa Argentina Wrap: Juventud stun Santa Fe
Juventud Unida Universitario have stunned Union Santa Fe in their Copa Argentina second round clash on Wednesday.
The third-tier outfit held firm at their Estadio Provincial Juan Gilberto Funes home, finishing level at 0-0 before winning the penalty shootout 4-1 against Union Santa Fe.
Union Santa Fe, who have performed well in the second tier, were expected to progress but were always in danger once the hosts forced a shootout.
That proved to be the only upset on Wednesday as two other second-tier outfits advanced.
San Martin San Juan managed to get the job done in regulation, claiming a 2-1 home win against third-tier Cipolletti.
Gabriel Chironi put the underdogs ahead on 37 minutes but the hosts levelled early in the second half.
Lucas Salas struck a dramatic late winner just a minute before full-time for San Martin San Juan.
The clash between Patronato and Instituto finished 2-2 before the latter claimed a thrilling 5-4 shootout win.
Instituto had twice come from behind and made the most of doing so by clinching the shootout victory.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.