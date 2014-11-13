Copa do Brasil: Atletico Mineiro 2 Cruzeiro 0
Atletico Mineiro took a giant step towards their maiden Copa do Brasil crown after defeating Cruzeiro 2-0 in Wednesday's opening leg.
Mineiro were too strong for the four-time champions at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio, with Luan and Argentinean midfielder Jesus Datolo on target in Belo Horizonte.
Levir Culpi's Mineiro - 10 points adrift of league-leading Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A - went into the match with form on their side.
Mineiro had not lost in six games against Cruzeiro in all competitions prior to kick-off, and the home side wasted little time gaining the ascendancy in the competition decider.
After Cruzeiro failed to clear their lines sufficiently in the ninth minute, Marcos Rocha whipped in a cross from out wide for Luan to head home from inside the six-yard box.
It got better for Mineiro after half-time, as Datolo doubled the lead on the hour-mark.
Carlos laid the ball off for Datolo, who curled his effort underneath Cruzeiro goalkeeper Fabio.
The return leg is at the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto on November 26.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.