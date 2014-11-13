Copa do Brasil: Atletico Mineiro 2 Cruzeiro 0

Mineiro were too strong for the four-time champions at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio, with Luan and Argentinean midfielder Jesus Datolo on target in Belo Horizonte.

Levir Culpi's Mineiro - 10 points adrift of league-leading Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A - went into the match with form on their side.

Mineiro had not lost in six games against Cruzeiro in all competitions prior to kick-off, and the home side wasted little time gaining the ascendancy in the competition decider.

After Cruzeiro failed to clear their lines sufficiently in the ninth minute, Marcos Rocha whipped in a cross from out wide for Luan to head home from inside the six-yard box.

It got better for Mineiro after half-time, as Datolo doubled the lead on the hour-mark.

Carlos laid the ball off for Datolo, who curled his effort underneath Cruzeiro goalkeeper Fabio.

The return leg is at the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto on November 26.