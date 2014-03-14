Copa do Brasil Wrap: Coritiba held in first leg
Coritiba could only draw 2-2 in their Copa do Brasil first leg tie away to Clube Esportivo Nova Esperanca (CENE) on Thursday.
In the first-round matches this week, Coritiba were the only top-flight side not to win, as Internacional, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras gained leads on their respective opponents.
CENE play in the Campeonato Sul-Mato-Grossense in Brazilian state Mato Grosso du Sul.
Internacional all but booked their spot in the next round, with a 6-1 thrashing of Remo away from home.
Rafael Moura bagged a brace for the Serie A side, while Alex, Fabricio and Charles Aranguiz also netted for the visitors.
Sao Paulo also won away, edging CSA 1-0 courtesy of Osvaldo's strike early in the second half.
Palmeiras had to wait until the 88th minute of their clash with Vilhena to score, with Leandro scoring to give them a 1-0 lead heading to their home leg.
Sergipe beat Nautico 1-0 at home, with Rafa scoring the winner, while Tombense and Treze drew 1-1.
Atletico Goianiense won away at Flamengo PI 1-0, Desportiva ES dealt ABC a 1-0 loss, and Tupi were 2-0 winners away at Juazeiro BA.
Goianesia and Interporto were held to home 2-2 draws by Gremio Barueri and Sampaio Correa respectively, while Sao Luiz and Nacional AM also played out a four-goal stalemate.
Ponte Preta were 4-1 victors away at Nautico PR, while CRB scored twice away from home in a 2-2 draw at Rondonopolis.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.