Copa do Brasil Wrap: Coritiba held in first leg

In the first-round matches this week, Coritiba were the only top-flight side not to win, as Internacional, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras gained leads on their respective opponents.



CENE play in the Campeonato Sul-Mato-Grossense in Brazilian state Mato Grosso du Sul.



Internacional all but booked their spot in the next round, with a 6-1 thrashing of Remo away from home.



Rafael Moura bagged a brace for the Serie A side, while Alex, Fabricio and Charles Aranguiz also netted for the visitors.



Sao Paulo also won away, edging CSA 1-0 courtesy of Osvaldo's strike early in the second half.



Palmeiras had to wait until the 88th minute of their clash with Vilhena to score, with Leandro scoring to give them a 1-0 lead heading to their home leg.



Sergipe beat Nautico 1-0 at home, with Rafa scoring the winner, while Tombense and Treze drew 1-1.



Atletico Goianiense won away at Flamengo PI 1-0, Desportiva ES dealt ABC a 1-0 loss, and Tupi were 2-0 winners away at Juazeiro BA.



Goianesia and Interporto were held to home 2-2 draws by Gremio Barueri and Sampaio Correa respectively, while Sao Luiz and Nacional AM also played out a four-goal stalemate.



Ponte Preta were 4-1 victors away at Nautico PR, while CRB scored twice away from home in a 2-2 draw at Rondonopolis.