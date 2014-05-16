Copa do Brasil Wrap: Santos, Palmeiras win

Oswaldo de Oliveira's Santos defeated Princesa Solimoes 6-3, courtesy of a 4-2 second-leg win in the cup competition.

Goals to Gabriel and Cicinho put the tie beyond visiting Princesa, as Santos were 4-1 ahead on aggregate 25 minutes in at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Michel pulled a goal back for Princesa, before Clayton Robson's own goal reinstated Santos' three-goal buffer.

Deurick's strike brought Princesa back to two goals behind but Thiago Ribeiro's goal 19 minutes from time completed the scoring, ensuring comfortable progression for Santos.

A Palmeiras late show saw them win their second leg with Sampaio Correa 3-0, after they trailed 2-1 after the first 90 minutes.

William Mendieta's 65th-minute goal squared the tie at 2-2, before Henrique and Felipe Menezes both scored late on to secure Palmeiras' progression.

Bahia arrested a deficit in the second leg with America Mineiro, to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

After a scoreless first leg, America Mineiro led at Bahia after Obina's 26th-minute penalty.

Bahia rallied to equalised on the night via Branquinho, although they still trailed on the away goals rule until Rafinha's tie-winning effort on 89 minutes.

ABC progressed 3-2 against Atletico GO after a 2-1 second-leg victory, while Avai's late show against ASA saw them also win 2-1 to advance on away goals after the tie ended 4-4.

Nautico's 2-0 home win over America RN was not enough to see them progress, with the latter winning 3-2 over the 180 minutes.

Internacional's 4-1 second leg win over Cuiaba powered them to a 5-2 aggregate result.

Also during the week, Ceara and Paysandu gained first-leg leads in their respective ties.

Ceara won 2-1 on the road at Chapecoense courtesy of Bill's brace, while Paysandu chalked up a 2-1 home win over Sport Recife.

Botafogo PB's hosting of Santa Cruz ended 1-1 after the sides exchanged first-half goals.