Copa do Brasil Wrap: Vasco reach last 16

Second-tier club Vasco da Gama were 2-0 winners away from home in the opening leg last week and they backed that up with a 2-1 victory over Ponte Preta in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

Douglas put the 2011 champions ahead in the 20th minute courtesy of a penalty, before Jonathan Cafu restored parity for Ponte Preta 19 minutes later at the Estadio Sao Januario.

However, Ponte Preta - one point adrift of Vasco da Gama in 12th position in Brazil's Serie B standings - were level for all but three minutes as Rafael Costa sent the ball into his own net approaching the half-time interval.

Vasco da Gama reached the final stages last year before bowing out to Goias on away goals in the quarter-finals.

Joining Vasco da Gama in the round of 16 are Novo Hamburgo, who overturned a first-leg deficit to upstage ABC 2-1 on aggregate.

Novo Hamburgo lost the first match 1-0 away from home but returned to familiar surroundings and emerged 2-0 victors.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo and Ceara were among the winners in the first legs of their third round ties.

Brazilian giants Sao Paulo travelled to Bragantino and won 2-1 courtesy of an own goal from Bruno Recife and Alexandre Pato's second-half penalty.

There was late drama in Porto Alegre as Ceara stunned Internacional 2-1.

Alan Ruschel seemingly earned a share of the spoils for Internacional in the second minute of injury time, only for Ricardinho to score a minute later and break the hearts of the home faithful.

Elsewhere, Santos slumped to a 2-1 defeat in the opening leg against Londrina after Joel Tadjo completed his brace in the 90th minute.

Ze Eduardo and Keirrison were on the scoresheet as Coritiba downed Paysandu 2-0.