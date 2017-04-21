Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, Barcelona draw as Godoy Cruz claim win

Barcelona and Botafogo played out an entertaining Copa Libertadores draw as Godoy Cruz claimed an important win on Thursday.

Previously holding perfect records in Group 1, Barcelona and Botafogo drew 1-1 at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo in Guayaquil.

Barcelona goalkeeper Maximo Banguera saved a third-minute penalty from Camilo, and also made a stop on the rebound, to keep his side level early.

Christian Aleman opened the scoring for hosts Barcelona in the 32nd minute, playing a one-two with Jonathan Alvez before finishing.

However, a red card to Jefferson Mena with 10 minutes remaining hurt the Ecuadorians, who were punished late on.

Awarded another penalty, this time for a handball, Botafogo converted as substitute Sassa put away the spot-kick in the 89th minute.

43'/2T - GOOOOOL DO FOGÃO!!!SASSÁ, DE PÊNALTI, EMPATA O JOGO!Barcelona-EQU 1x1 BOTAFOGO April 21, 2017

The result moved Barcelona and Jair Ventura's Botafogo onto seven points in Group 1, both sitting four clear of third-placed Estudiantes.

Godoy Cruz are top of Group 6 after recording a 2-0 win at home to Sport Boys.

Guillermo Fernandez and Javier Correa struck in the second half for the Argentine side.

Guarani and Gremio played out a 1-1 draw, a result which left them both unbeaten and four points clear in Group 8.

Medellin claimed a much-needed win in Group 3, beating Melgar 2-0 for their first points.