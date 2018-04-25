Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise

Gabriel Barbosa helped Santos continue their strong form in the Copa Libertadores, while Atletico Nacional won comfortably on Tuesday.

Gabriel, on loan from Inter, opened the scoring in Santos' 2-0 win over Estudiantes in Sao Paulo.

Returning from suspension, Gabriel got on the end of a long pass from Jonathan Copete before finishing clinically just before half-time.

Santos doubled their lead early in the second half, Lucas Verissimo heading in a Jean Mota set-piece.

The win moved Santos onto nine points in Group 6, five clear of second-placed Estudiantes.

Santos FC vence a Estudiantes 2-0 y encamina su pase a octavos de la 2018 April 25, 2018

Atletico Nacional cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over Bolivar in Group 2 in Medellin.

Gonzalo Castellani scored a scrappy opener before Atletico struck twice after the half-hour mark, Vladimir Hernandez and Dayro Moreno putting away rebounds.

While Marcos Riquelme tapped in a goal for Bolivar shortly after half-time, Moreno sealed Atletico's win.

Atlético Nacional de Medellín superó 4-1 a Bolívar y quedó muy cerca de pasar a octavos de la 2018. April 25, 2018

The Colombian side made it three wins in four in Group 2, moving four points clear of Bolivar.

In Group 7, a brace from Carlos Sierra helped Deportivo Lara edge Millonarios 2-1.