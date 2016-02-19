Copa Libertadores Review: Pumas rally past Emelec in Mexico

Pumas UNAM kicked off their 2016 Copa Libertadores campaign with a rollercoaster 4-2 win over Emelec on Thursday.

The Mexican side took the lead after just 17 seconds thanks to Ismael Sosa before Angel Mena equalised for the Ecuadorians in the Group 7 clash.

Dario Veron put Pumas back into the lead five minutes later but they were reduced to 10 men when David Cabrera was sent off in the 64th minute.

Emelec used their man advantage to full effect three minutes later to equalise for a second time, but parity lasted just two minutes as Pumas struck again through Gerardo Alcoba two minutes later.

The result was put beyond doubt in the 73rd minute when some calamitous defence saw Emelec's Byron Mina put the ball into his own net.

The first game of Group 4 saw Sporting Cristal held to a 1-1 draw at home against Uruguayan outfit Penarol.

Luis Aguiar gave the away side the lead five minutes before the half-time break after capitalising on Miguel Murillo's flick-on to slot past Diego Penny.

However, the home side found an equaliser 15 minutes from time when defender Alberto Rodriguez got his head on a superb free-kick from Alfredo Ramua.

In Group 5, Independiente del Valle secured a 1-1 home draw against Chilean 2015 Apertura champions Colo Colo.

Esteban Paredes put Colo Colo ahead just after the hour-mark only for Jefferson Orejuela to hit back for the home side three minutes later.