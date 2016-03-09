Copa Libertadores Review: Sporting Cristal, Atletico Nacional claim victories

Sporting Cristal claimed their first win of the 2016 Copa Libertadores group stage with a 3-2 triumph at home to Huracan.

Uruguayan Gabriel Costa put the Peruvian side ahead on 26 minutes before compatriot Santiago Silva doubled their lead less than 10 minutes later.

Huracan's Lucas Sosa was shown a second yellow shortly into the second half after conceding a spot-kick before Silva dispatched the penalty to make it 3-0.

However, despite having a man less, the Argentine outfit responded immediately through Ramon Abila before the half-time substitute added a second to make the home side sweat in the closing stages of the game, but Cristal held on to move second in Group 4.

Atletico Nacional kept up their 100 per cent record in the same group with a routine 2-0 home win over Penarol.

After a scoreless first period, the game came to life 10 minutes into the second half thanks to a clinical finish from Daniel Bocanegra.

The Colombian side made it 2-0 just six minutes later though Marlos Moreno, while Hernan Novick was sent off for the Uruguayans four minutes from time as they remain winless after the first three games.

In the day's other fixture, Emelec had to come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at home against Olimpia.

Fernando Gimenez put the Ecuadorians ahead inside four minutes but it was cancelled out just eight minutes later by Miguel Paniagua.

The Paraguayan side turned the game on its head when they took the lead through Blas Riveros after 20 minutes, however, Emelec pushed hard for an equaliser and it was Gimenez who struck again in the 90th minute with a rocket from outside the box.

The draw means Emelec remain second in Group 7 on four points, while Olimpia secured their first point of the tournament but remain last.