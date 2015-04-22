Copa Libertadores Wrap: Cruzeiro go through

Goals from Willian and Leo saw Cruzeiro come up trumps in the top-of-the-table clash at Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto in Belo Horizonte.

Willian opened the scoring for the Brazilian hosts in the 38th minute after finding himself unmarked at the back post as he controlled the ball and unleashed a powerful half-volley past goalkeeper Raul Olivares.

Cruzeiro doubled their lead 12 minutes into the second half via centre-back Leo, who rose highest and headed into the net from a corner.

Universitario's loss presented Huracan with an opportunity to make it out of the group, having only been two points adrift heading into the sixth and final matchday fixture, but the Argentine outfit were swept aside 3-0 by lowly Mineros de Guayana in Venezuela.

Zamir Valoyes scored twice in the first half for Mineros, who won for the first time in Group Three.

Valoyes made the breakthrough just 10 minutes into the clash after nodding home Louis Pena's chipped cross at Centro Total de Entretenimiento Cachamay.

Mineros had Valoyes to thank five minutes before half-time, when the striker found the back of the net with the outside of his boot.

Rafael Acosta completed the scoring in the 65th minute, much to the joy of Bolivia's Universitario.

In Group Seven, Colombia's Atletico Nacional and Estudiantes of Argentina both secured knockout-round berths following their respective wins.

Luis Ruiz netted a second-half brace as Atletico Nacional crushed Libertad 4-0.

Tuesday's comprehensive victory allowed Atletico to top the group, while Libertad dropped out of the two qualification spots, two points adrift of Estudiantes, who accounted for Barcelona 2-0 away from home.

Two goals in the final 12 minutes from Luciano Acosta and Guido Carrillo saw Estudiantes pip Libertad to second place behind Atletico Nacional.