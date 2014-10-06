Courtois given all-clear over head injury

The Belgium international was substituted during the 2-0 London derby victory over Arsenal following a first-half collision with Alexis Sanchez at Stamford Bridge.

Courtois was taken to hospital, but Chelsea revealed on Monday that he is set to link up with the Belgium squad ahead of their Euro 2016 qualifiers against Andorra and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm Thibaut Courtois went to hospital during our Premier League game against Arsenal yesterday [Sunday] for precautionary tests on a head injury. Those tests came back all clear.

"Thibaut was treated for a minor cut to his ear and was released from hospital last night. He is expected to report for international duty later this week."

Courtois took over from Petr Cech as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the current campaign after spending the last three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid.