Courtois: Stamford Bridge key to League Cup glory

Thibaut Courtois believes Chelsea's support at Stamford Bridge can help get them over the line and reach the League Cup final next week.

Jose Mourinho's side were denied a first-leg victory in their semi-final against Liverpool when Raheem Sterling cancelled out Eden Hazard's penalty to earn a 1-1 draw.

Courtois was called upon to make a number of saves in the second half at Anfield, with a fingertip stop to deny Adam Lallana particularly impressive.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday in the second leg and the Belgian goalkeeper believes home advantage will help Chelsea progress.

"We like to play these games," he told the club's official website. "It was difficult to get a better result but the draw is not bad.

"With the chances they had in the second half and they hit the post, we have to be happy with the result.

"Now we have to finish it at home, where we are strong, in front of our own fans.

"The game will be like a final. We can win there and go to Wembley."

Chelsea have not reached the League Cup final since 2007-08, when they were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham.