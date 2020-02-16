Craig Halkett: St Mirren clash like a World Cup final for Hearts

Hearts defender Craig Halkett believes Friday night’s game against St Mirren has become like a “World Cup final”.

Halkett’s late header salvaged a 2-2 draw with Hamilton on Saturday after Hearts had found themselves two goals down after 16 minutes following Marios Ogkmpoe’s brace.

The result, though, left the Jambos still bottom of the table ahead of a crucial encounter against a St Mirren side who are only three points above.

The former Livingston player said: “Saturday was a cup final but this game is like a World Cup final now. We just need to go and do whatever we can to get the three points.

“That’s it at the end of the day, we need three points, nothing more, nothing less.”

Halkett admitted his late goal had not done much to change the mood within the Hearts dressing room on Saturday.

He added: “The feeling is definitely disappointment. Coming into the game – and knowing the situation both we and Hamilton are in – it was one where we had to take all three points.

“There was a wee bit of relief when the header went in, just to get it back to 2-2. But we wanted to go and get another one and take all three points so we are thoroughly disappointed with the result.

“Going in 2-0 down at half-time, the way we started the second half getting the goal back we thought we could go on and win it. But I suppose we need to take the point and move on to next week.”

Hamilton coach Guillaume Beuzelin admitted he was not worried about Jamie Hamilton after the defender was sent off for the third time this season.

He said: “Jamie’s red cards are not a concern, I don’t think. He’s 17-years-old, don’t forget. And centre-half is the worst position for a young player to be thrown into, apart from goalkeeper.

“We think he is good enough to produce at this level. It has been tough for him but there is no better way for him to learn his job. He shows us day-in, day-out in training he will be a big player for this club and for Scotland.”