Cristiano Ronaldo agrees Manchester United return
By PA Staff
Manchester United have agreed a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club from Juventus.
The 36-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.
United said the deal was subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical.
Welcome 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲, @Cristiano 🔴#MUFC | #Ronaldo— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2021
A United statement said: “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”
