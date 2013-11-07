Crouch calls for patience as Stoke continue to adapt

After replacing Tony Pulis during the close season, Hughes has looked to impress a new passing style on the players, which Crouch admitted has taken time to adjust to.

Stoke made a promising start to the campaign, following an opening-day defeat to Liverpool with wins over Crystal Palace and West Ham.

However, a run of seven Premier League games without a win has seen them fall to 17th.

Crouch remains confident Stoke will turn their form around and hopes things will click into place when they visit Swansea City on Sunday.

"There has to be a bit of patience," he told the Stoke Sentinel. "It's always difficult changing styles, and when a new manager comes in there's normally a settling in period.

"But we've got the right ideas, and I believe we're heading in the right direction.

"We've played some good stuff, although a couple of games at home haven't been great. But it's only a matter of time before everything clicks and we go on a good run."