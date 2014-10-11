CSL: Shanghai Shenxin 1 Hangzhou 1

Cheng Yaodong's side came into the clash on the back of four consecutive defeats, and it looked as though they would give their survival hopes a real boost when Wang Yun's second-half header put them in front on Saturday.

But just as it seemed the hosts would hold out and lift themselves two points clear of the relegation zone, Wang Lin met Wang Song's left-wing corner with a thumping header to rescue a point.

It could prove a crucial result for Hangzhou, with Yang Ji's men still in peril themselves, five points better off than their opponents with three matches remaining.