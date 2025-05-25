How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Live stream and TV details for Champions League decider

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in a huge clash to decide the Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea key information

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Sunday 25 May 2025 Kick-off time 4pm BST / 11am ET Venue City Ground, Nottingham TV & Streaming ► Sky Sports (UK) ► USA Network / Sling (US) ► Optus (Australia) Watch from anywhere Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Forest vs Chelsea in the UK?

Forest vs Chelsea is available to watch in the UK on Sky Sports, as one of only three games being televised on the final day of the Premier League season.

Forest vs Chelsea will air on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm BST – that's right on kick-off, with no build-up due to the Monaco Grand Prix beforehand and clashes on Sky's other channels.

Watch Nottingham Forest v Chelsea streams globally

Watch Nottingham Forest v Chelsea in the US In the US, cable TV channel USA Network has the rights to Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. No cable? USA doesn't have a streaming platform, so you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service, such as Sling or Fubo, to tune in.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest v Chelsea in Canada? Canadians can watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest v Chelsea in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on Sky Sport Now.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Chelsea from anywhere

Away from your home country right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on Forest vs Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Match Preview

With the title race and relegation dogfight both long since over, the jeopardy on the final day of the Premier League season falls to the Champions League hunt, with this clash between Forest and Chelsea the pick of the bunch.

There are five teams in a scrap for the final three remaining Champions League spots, and this is a direct confrontation between two of them.

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League table on 66 points, currently occupying that last spot. Forest are in seventh, but just one point behind.

Victory for Chelsea would secure Champions League football next term for Enzo Maresca's side, while a draw would leave them dependent on Aston Villa failing to beat Man United. Forest cannot draw or lose, and even if they win, they would also be dependent on Villa failing to beat United.

It's not just the Champions League at stake – 6th place gets Europa League football. Forest could snatch it with a draw if Villa lose, while Chelsea could miss out on Europe entirely if they are beaten and Villa win.

For Chelsea, Champions League football represents the bare minimum of the owners' aspirations, while for Forest it would be something of a fairytale for a team that was battling relegation last season and playing in the Championship just a couple of years ago.