Cuca to leave champions Palmeiras

Palmeiras have announced head coach Cuca is leaving the club for personal reasons.

The decision comes after Palmeiras were crowned Brazilian champions for the first time since 1994 last week.

Cuca's final match in charge will be Sunday's Serie A game away to Vitoria.

The club and the 53-year-old have insisted personal reasons are behind his exit, although reports in Brazil suggest he could be set for a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

"I leave very happy and with the mission accomplished," Cuca said.

"I'm sure I will return one day to continue my story in the club. I supported the club as a child and never hid it from anyone. On Sunday I became a champion twice: as a coach and a fan.

"I had always said I would dedicate myself only to my family in 2016, but was convinced by the president's project and my love for Palmeiras.

"It is a difficult choice but I had to do it."

Outgoing president Paulo Nobre added: "For his coaching ability, his association with the club and the person he is, we would have loved to have him in 2017.

"But we understand the choice - Palmeiras will always open our doors for him."