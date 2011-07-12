Da Silva twins prefer London to Manchester

Their comments follow those made by fellow South American Carlos Tevez, who has admitted his disdain for Manchester on more than one occasion, although those made by the Da Silva twins are far less critical.

Fabio noted that while Manchester may have a variety of restaurants, the Brazilian brothers opt to visit London whenever they take a break, due to its tourist attractions.

Speaking to GlobeEsporte, 21-year-old Fabio said: “Manchester has a lot of restaurants, but not many tourist spots. That’s why we like going to London, we like that a lot.

"I went to Madame Tussauds to see the wax figures and also on the big wheel (London Eye) with my brother and the family.

"We go anytime we can, whenever we have a break.”

The twins also admitted they share a fierce rivalry over futvolley, a game combining football and beach volley, with Rafael claiming he outshines his brother whenever they compete.

“I play against him and I like to beat him. I almost always beat him,” said Rafael, before Fabio added: “That’s certainly our biggest rivalry.”

By Andrew Kennedy