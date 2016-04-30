Willian desperate for next season to arrive

After a forgettable season, Willian says Chelsea are determined to compete for silverware under Antonio Conte next term.

The Blues' Premier League title defence fizzled out early in a campaign that saw Jose Mourinho sacked in December, to be replaced on a short-term basis by Guus Hiddink.

Willian, one of Chelsea's few consistent performers early in 2015-16, has acknowledged the team's difficulty in motivating themselves after falling out of contention for the big prizes.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Monday's London derby at Stamford Bridge, he said: "When we started this season we wanted to win the title, to win the league again, to win everything. But we didn't. I think now we know what we have to do next season.

"Last season we were champions and this season we have won nothing. This is difficult for us because now we do not have the motivation to play, to train, because we have nothing to win. We only play for our pride.

"This season was difficult for us. It was strange. Sometimes we played good football but we didn't have the luck. Sometimes we couldn't score.

"We want to finish this season quickly because we want to start the next one better, and next season win some titles.

"Next season will be difficult as well because the other teams will buy players. Other managers will come and it will be a difficult season for everybody."

Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas have both revealed recently they do not want cross-city rivals Tottenham to win the Premier League ahead of Leicester City, comments that have drawn criticism from north London and elsewhere.

But Willian has taken the same stance as his team-mates, making no secret of Chelsea's determination to prevent the championship crown going to White Hart Lane.

"We don't want Spurs to win the league, of course we want to win against them," he said. "The fans of Chelsea do not want them to win the title.

"Of course it will be a difficult game, a massive game. We have to win for our pride, not because Spurs are fighting to win the league.

"They come to win. They respect us but if they win here they have a chance to win the league. We have to stop them winning the league."